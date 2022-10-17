Anil Kapoor, a famous actor in Bollywood, sent his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor birthday wishes and expressions of affection.The actor wished Sanjay a very happy birthday by posting old pictures of the two of them on Twitter and Instagram at the same time.

Sanjay, I like your enthusiasm, humour, never-give-up attitude, and the way you care for and respect your mother and family, the man remarked.I firmly believe that your 60th year is simply the beginning of many more prosperous ones for you, both as a family guy and an artist.

“Happy 60th birthday, Sanjay! Love to you, “Anil added additional emojis in the form of hearts.Sanjay added a comment to the Instagram post that read, “Love you too,” and then added two heart emojis.