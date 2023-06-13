LAHORE: Tuesday’s earthquake in eastern Kashmir measured 5.6 on the Richter scale, and it caused tremors to be felt in Islamabad, Lahore, and other regions of the nation.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Eastern Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, began around 1:04 PM. It listed the latitude as 33.32 N and the longitude as 75.97 E for the earthquake.

In addition to these localities, where people fled their homes and workplaces out of terror, tremors were also reported in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Azad Kashmir, and other places.

There have been no recorded casualties or damage. Twitter was used by some people to share earthquake updates.