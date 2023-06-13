Islamabad: The government has increased the price of electricity once again, the price of electricity has been increased by Rs1.61.

According to reports, Nepra has issued a price hike notification in this regard, according to which the price hike has been done on the basis of monthly fuel adjustment.

According to the notification, the increase in electricity prices will be applicable on the bills of the current month, the increase will be applicable to all except Lifeline customers, while it will not be applicable to electric customers.