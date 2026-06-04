LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered provincial authorities to prioritize eco-friendly development projects and strictly enforce anti-pollution laws, warning that it would not tolerate non-compliance.

Hearing a cluster of public interest petitions regarding environmental degradation in Punjab, LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim directed that all future infrastructure projects must be designed around existing green cover, emphasizing that the cutting down of trees must be avoided through meticulous alternative planning.

The court’s directions came after a judicial commission member presented a report revealing the recent felling of 14 trees on court premises in district Kasur.

Expressing deep displeasure over the incident, Justice Karim summoned specialized reports from both the Environment Protection Department (EPD) and regional revenue officials.

“Developmental works must proceed without resorting to deforestation, and environmental preservation must be ensured at all costs,” Justice Karim remarked.

He instructed urban planning authorities to formulate alternative engineering strategies that complete public works while keeping existing trees intact.

The bench also turned its focus toward industrial compliance, issuing immediate orders to seal any sugar mills failing to implement court-mandated environmental safeguards.

Affirming that water and air pollution regulations are absolute, the court directed the provincial government to ensure full compliance across the sugar sector before adjourning the next hearing to June 8.