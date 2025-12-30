A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court, challenging a notification issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore granting permission for Basant celebrations in February 2026.

The petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique, who raised concerns over the safety risks associated with kite flying.

In his petition, Advocate Siddique argued that recent incidents involving kite strings have resulted in serious injuries to a child and a young man, highlighting the dangers of such activities.

The petition further noted that, in the past, kite flying and its associated risks have led to the loss of precious lives.

The petitioner has pleaded court to revoke the notification issued by the DC and suspend it until a final decision is made on the matter.

A day earlier, the deputy commissioner officially announced permission for celebrating Basant 2026 in the city, with kite flying allowed on February 6, 7, and 8. Authorities have set strict rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival for all.