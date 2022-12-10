Deepika Padukone, a Bollywood actor, has been in the news frequently. She is the buzz of the town after being given the chance to unveil the trophy at the currently taking place FIFA World Cup and winning over fans with her spectacular performance on Current Laga Re with hubby Ranveer Singh during the song launch in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has just revealed that she will play the lead in his upcoming movie, giving her resume even another boost. The Bollywood diva will play Lady Singham, the first female police officer in the Singham series, and will therefore join Shetty’s policeman universe. Alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika will appear in the movie.

During the release of the song, Singham director Shetty said to a reporter, “I get inquiries from people asking when I’ll present Lady Singham. Deepika Padukone will portray Lady Singham in Singham Again. We’re going to start working on it together in the coming year; she is my woman bomb from the cop universe.”

In Shetty’s upcoming movie Cirkus, which also stars Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, Deepika makes a brief cameo appearance in the new song. The third instalment of the Singham series, Singham Again, stars Ajay Devgn. Ranveer plays the role of Simmba and is also a character in the cop universe.