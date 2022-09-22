The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a 500 million rupee program to integrate drones into contemporary law enforcement. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who was in charge of a discussion about the use of drone technology in policing, agriculture, and mining, gave his approval to the project.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari, the Additional Secretary, and other administrative secretaries were present at the meeting along with the Chief Secretary, Dr. Shahzad Bangash.

The CM gave the relevant officials instructions to make sure that the necessary conditions are met within 15 days. The idea would first be implemented in the police departments and for the functioning of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, he added, before it is expanded to other industries like mining and agriculture.

It was also announced that the divisional headquarters would be the first place where the drone technology would be put to use. In addition to increasing productivity and labour efficiency, using drones for patrolling is intended to boost accuracy and deter security concerns by simultaneously scanning large areas.

CM Khan continued to express his belief that the project will enhance the police department’s operational and investigative capabilities. The CM went on to say that the deployment of drones will enhance rescue efforts even further and mark a significant turning point for contemporary policing.