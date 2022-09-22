Following an official announcement earlier today, Google has now officially introduced Career Certifications in Pakistan. These job credentials were introduced by the industry leader in search engines back in 2020 as part of its Grow With Google initiative. The programme is now finally accessible in Pakistan after two years.

The largest capacity-building and training organisation in the nation, the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), as well as Ignite, a state-owned business that runs digital skills training programmes, have supported the effort. The following certificates must be finished in six months by enrolled individuals who commit to 10 hours of study per week.

T Project Management Support UX Design Data Analysis

Automation of IT

Digital advertising and online shopping

These classes will be offered through Coursera, an open online learning platform with US roots that Stanford University created in 2012. Initially, interested applicants can sign up for a 7-day full access free trial.

Thereafter, they must pay a monthly charge or apply for financial aid to finish the course and receive a certificate. Coursera charges $14 per month for credentials in IT support, UX design, project management, and data analytics.

Additionally, IRM and Ignite will award scholarships to deserving and financially struggling students, enabling them to earn certifications for nothing at all. Google claimed in a formal statement that Pakistan is quickly becoming online, with more than 57% of the population having access to the internet.

This demonstrates a change in behaviour, which has an effect on the abilities and information needed to compete in the developing digital economy.No prior experience is necessary, and participants in Google Profession Certificates will be able to get ready for a new career in a high-growth field in under six months, according to the statement.