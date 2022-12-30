PESHAWAR: Despite opposition, KP Governor Ghulam Ali signed a measure on Friday that offers legal protection for the usage of a provincial government-owned helicopter since 2008.

Additionally, the governor expressed his disapproval of the law in a dissenting letter. According to Mr. Ali, the PTI-led province administration only gave its approval to the law in order to safeguard Imran Khan’s prior use of the helicopters.

He declared, “Legislation to facilitate one person is unconstitutional,” adding that anybody might contest it in court. The governor claimed that after initially sending the bill back with objections, it was sent to him once more as a finance bill.It’s not a finance measure, and I’ve told the KP Assembly Speaker about it, he added.

The KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowance and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the province legislature earlier this month over criticism from the opposition parties, who argued that it would grant “blanket impunity” to individuals who misused the provincial government’s helicopters.The modified bill’s Section 7B(7), claiming that it would shield those who use state-owned helicopters illegally.

The amended bill’s section 7B(7) states that “all official journeys, any excursions, so carried out and undertaken on my aircraft or helicopter of government by the chief minister, any minister, advisor or special assistant to the chief minister, public servant or government servant, or any of his support staff, aides, or any other individual, on and from 1st November, 2008 until the commencement of the KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowance and Privileges) Act, 2022, shall deem to be.”