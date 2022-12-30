Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding over the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and military chiefs are all in attendance at the meeting, which is taking place in the PM House.

Due to Pakistan’s current security crisis, PM Shehbaz had called a meeting of the NSC.

While a comprehensive anti-terrorist plan is being developed, ISI Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum is anticipated to brief the meeting on the latest terror wave in Pakistan and the Pak-Afghan border situation.

A day earlier, General Asim Munir, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited PM Shehbaz at the PM House and gave him a professional and national security update.