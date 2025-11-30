Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said no discussion has taken place in PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting with regard to the division of the provinces.

Answering the media questions here on Saturday, the Punjab governor said the KP chief minister should be allowed to meet the PTI founder in Adiala jail.

Sardar Saleem Haider said the PTI should keep the country’s interests on priority, alleging it sets fire to its own country.

Talking to the media in the provincial capital, Sardar Saleem said it is difficult for the PPP to move forward without organising.

Bilawal Bhutto is out of the country. A notification will be issued by the Lahore President within a week upon his return. A large number of people will be present on PPP’s Foundation Day, and decisions with regard to the organisation of party will be taken, the governor said.

