KARACHI: According to the Sukkur Barrage control room supervisor, a huge flood of 560,000 cusecs will pass through Kotri Barrage today. The unrelenting water would cause widespread destruction and fatalities in several parts of the nation.

Between Jamshoro and Hyderabad in Sindh, on the Indus River, is Kotri Barrage, where the situation has been dire ever since the flooding began last month.According to the official, Sukkur Barrage was in a high flood as a result of Taunsa Barrage’s 600,000 cusec water flows into the reservoir.

He insisted that during the previous 24 hours, the reservoir had received an addition of 29,000 cusecs of water.He continued, “All the canals originating from the barrage have been closed for an indefinite amount of time due to the anticipated flood.”

According to the official, the Kotri Barrage measured a flow of 559,998 cusecs upstream and 559,998 cusecs downstream.He continued that the Barrage was in the path of the high flood.

At 6 a.m. today, the Kotri Barrage had an inflow of 513,669 cusecs upstream and 503,464 cusecs downstream, according to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD).According to the National Disaster Management Authority, nearly 57 people have perished in the past 24 hours as floods continue to wreak havoc on the nation (NDMA).