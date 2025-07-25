Rawalpindi:Komal Meer has opened up about body-shaming, weight gain, and the persistent online rumours surrounding alleged plastic surgery.In an interview, Komal revealed she had long battled disordered eating and had always been underweight, even as critics within the industry body-shamed her.

She disclosed: “I was repeatedly body-shamed by those within the entertainment industry: co-actors, directors, stylists.”She recalled being labelled a “stick” and “a hanger on clothes”, leading to persistent pressure to look more ‘appealing’ for the screen.

Komal added: “I was told that I needed to gain weight to look more appealing on screen.”The breaking point came when she was cast in a film and asked to put on a few pounds to appear fuller.

Komal responded by allowing herself to eat more freely for the first time, gaining six kilograms, mostly around her face.