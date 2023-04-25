The Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah delighted New Zealand players by describing how Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their loved ones.

The Kiwi players were also exposed to Sheer Khurma by Naseem, one of the most enjoyable aspects of Eid.

A beautiful way to celebrate Eid with friends and family. According to a tweet from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), speedster Naseem Shah celebrates the joy of Eid and introduces the New Zealand cricketers to sheer khurma.

A sweet way to celebrate Eid with our guests 🎉🍮 Speedster @iNaseemShah shares the joy of Eid and introduces the New Zealand cricketers to sheer khurma 🇵🇰🇳🇿#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/U26dlYzSyq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 24, 2023

The speedster discusses how Muslims celebrate Eid and what they eat, wear, and how they greet one another. Naseem continues by stating that the Sheer Khurma is really significant to us.

“First of all, we dress differently for morning prayers. We prepare this dish for Eid after the prayers,” he declared.

The pacer then demonstrated how everyone gathers after prayers by hugging them. He also discusses Eidi with them.

The Kiwi players afterwards sample the Sheer Khurma and discuss culture.