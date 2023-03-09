KARACHI: The most recent fashion photoshoot of Kiran Ashfaque has been making headlines in relation to Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf and his ex-wife.

The aspiring model attracted attention by flaunting aesthetic flamboyance while wearing a light-colored garment. Her bold demeanour and dazzling appearance captured viewers’ attention with her most recent avatar.

Blast from the past, Kiran remarked while posting images and videos while wearing a striking outfit.

On a photo-sharing app, social users laud her for exuding oomph while making disparaging remarks about her attire.

By the end of 2022, Kiran and Imran Ashraf made their divorce public. The pair asked for solitude from admirers and the media after their divorce. Kiran Ashfaque and Ashraf were wed in 2018. They are the parents of Roham.