Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was charged with violating many provisions of the Pakistan Criminal Code (PPC) as well as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and a local court in Quetta on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him (PECA).

The arrest warrant was issued by the judge, who also instructed the police to take the former prime minister to court.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at a police station in Quetta against Khan for the remarks he made at a speech on Sunday about state institutions and their employees.

Abdul Khalil Kakar, the complainant, filed a police report against the PTI leader at the Bijli Road Police Station. The PPC’s Sections 153A, 124A, and 505 as well as Section 20 of the PECA were all included in the FIR.

The PTI leader’s statement, according to Kakar, was an effort to undermine public peace and order.

The PTI leader had harsh words for the “state institutions” in a speech on Sunday after a team of Islamabad police had shown up at his Zaman Park home to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

During the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” at the Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the former prime minister, who was ousted from office in April of last year, let loose with his rage in front of party members and participants (court arrest movement).

In his fiery statement, the PTI chairman also stated that he had never prostrated before a group or an individual and would never allow the nation to do so.

Khan claimed that since he has no plans to leave the country, it makes no difference if the government adds his name to the exit control list (ECL).

He made fun of the top brass of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance by remarking that when their “names are put on the no-fly list,” their knees begin to tremble.

Khan criticised the former army chief, asserting that through a plot, Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa installed a gang of criminals on the nation.

The former prime minister claimed that there is no security threat while stating that “they” want to “remove” (assassinate) him from the route.

The ousted prime minister claimed he was being dragged into fake legal cases.