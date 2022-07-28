SEOUL: Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, declared that his nation is prepared to deploy its nuclear war deterrent and engage in armed conflict with the United States. Kim made the comments while speaking at a celebration for the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War on July 27, leaving the two Koreas technically at war.

According to Kim, the battle with the US presented a nuclear threat because it forced the North to complete an “urgent historical mission” of bolstering its self-defense.”Our armed forces are completely equipped to respond to any crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrence is also fully poised to mobilize it’s absolute might faithfully, accurately, and speedily to its task,” he stated.

If the test is conducted, North Korea is likely to face further penalties, including measures to limit its ability to conduct cyberattacks, the foreign minister of South Korea said on Wednesday.