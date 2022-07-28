ISLAMABAD: As much as 10 million additional women have been added to the electoral registers after the 2018 general election, bringing the overall number of female registered voters to 56.95 million, according to National Data­base and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Tariq Malik.

He said that, as barriers to female voter registration were removed and increased access was provided to them as a result of a policy choice, more women than men were routinely registered to vote.He was the keynote speaker at the Aurat Foundation event in Islamabad titled “Promotion and Protection of Women’s Civil and Political Rights by Individuals, Governments, and Civil Society.” There were also representatives from significant political parties, human rights organisations, the Aurat Foundation, and many social groups.

According to him, since the most recent electoral roll in 2018, 53.2 percent more women than men have registered to vote.The chairman of Nadra stated that the overall gender disparity has been decreased to 8.9 percent. He claimed that Nadra concentrated on the areas of KP and Baluchistan, where the gender gap was over 10%, and that up to 109 new offices had been established nationwide to support improved women registration.

According to him, Nadra set up 10 mobile registration vans and 19 female-only registration facilities to promote the registration of unregistered women in Pakistan.

He added that Nadra took concrete actions to improve women registration and that Nadra was involved in multifaceted programmes to empower women.