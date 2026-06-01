The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority revealed that more than 1.164 million people visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during Eid-ul-Azha. This surge in visitor numbers highlights the growing popularity of the province as a major tourist destination.

Swat remained the most popular tourist destination among the masses and attracted 333000 tourists during the Eid holidays, while Naran remained a popular tourism spot and attracted 172000 tourist,and Galiyat received 110,000 local tourists.

The Tourism Authority further reported that 166 foreign tourists visited different locations across the province during eid holidays, reflecting the regions increasing popularity on international forums.

FATA also witnessed massive tourist activity with 394000 local tourists visiting it. Similarly, 144000 tourists visited South Waziristan. The lesser-known destinations like Orakzai districts experienced a surge in tourism this eid season and welcomed 92,000 tourists.

This surge in tourism is a positive sign for the local tourism industry, and this surge in tourism will result in an increased economic activity across the province creating new job opportunities.