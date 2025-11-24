PTI is boycotting everything, this is not a good thing: Kanwar Dilshad, Afghan government should not let terrorists use its territory against Pakistan: Samrez Salik

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, 28th Amendment may come soon, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not good, attacks must be stopped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take steps to stop attacks, PML-N is winning in Punjab which is a good thing.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad said PTI is boycotting everything, this is not a good thing, there were differences among PTI members in Punjab, PTI could not run campaign on the occasion of by-elections in Punjab, PTI only ran a campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PML-N has won the most seats in the National Assembly, Earlier, PML-N needed PPP in Punjab, now it is gone, Now PML-N will bring its own governor to Punjab, PPP has been wiped out in Punjab in by-elections, PML-N will not need Asif Ali Zardari in Punjab after by-elections: now the decisions will be revealed soon, he is no longer a coward in the PPP, If they now create loopholes in the 18th Amendment, good traditions will not be established, Pakistan is standing at a very dangerous juncture, Pakistan is currently in a state of war, PTI people have nothing to do with the country, only the founder is important for PTI, News of change is circulating in Punjab, we strongly condemn the blast that took place in Peshawar today, Pakistan must take strict action against Afghanistan, the situation ahead is indicating that there is a possibility of war between Afghanistan and Pakistan, If war breaks out between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the situation will get out of Afghanistan’s hands, India is doing all this sitting in Afghanistan for its own benefit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have to take strict measures in the province, If the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is to change, the Governor will have to be changed, the situation in the country is not going well, Pakistan will have to give a befitting reply to Afghanistan, there was a very good competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, only government representatives are elected, opposition members get fewer votes, because government representatives have to solve people’s problems.

Major General (retired) Samrez Salik said Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, India is committing terrorism by sitting in Afghanistan, India is taking advantage of Pakistan’s deteriorating relations with Afghanistan, even today, personnel have given their lives in Peshawar, Pakistan is facing various problems, there are differences between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the federation, we tolerated Afghan refugees for forty years, strict expulsion of Afghan refugees will further worsen relations with Afghanistan, In such a situation, India will benefit from it, Russia and America have failed in Afghanistan, Turkey talked about Pakistan and Afghanistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia’s presence between Afghanistan and Pakistan is a welcome development, terrorists are attacking Pakistan from Afghanistan, Afghan government should not let terrorists use its territory against Pakistan, Afghan terrorists are using weapons left behind by the US against Pakistan.