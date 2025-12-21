MQM is not the property of an individual. It is founded on the blood of sincere activists. Now, decisions in the party will not be made at the will of an individual, but collectively with consultations.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Education and MQM Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a party meeting in Bahadurabad here on Saturday.

He said that there was no place in the party for those who commit treason and have their personal interests.

The MQM chairman said MQM is not anyone’s personal estate, but rather it is a trust soaked in the blood of sincere workers.

‘Now, decisions in the organisation will not be made at the will of a single person, but by the will of the workers and “collective consultation’.

He said combined leadership is the real strength of the movement.

“The way tickets were bought and sold in public was an attack on the ideological existence of the movement.

“The organisation was aware of such activities. The MQM no longer needs any “experts” but rather we need ideological experts who can give the movement intellectual height.”

The MQM Chairman said that workers should remember that the MQM’s invitation to join is actually accepting the “bargain of loss” of their comfort, home, and personal interests.

The worker who willingly accepts this personal loss for the sake of the nation is the true believer. We do not believe in forcing anyone, but rather believe in sincere struggle, he went on saying.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui further said that the movement is now cleansing its ranks of all kinds of vested interests.

Instead of falling prey to any rumours or propaganda, workers should devout their energies to the ideological stability and organisation of the movement, he emphasised.