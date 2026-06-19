The Indian volleyball team has expressed its desire to participate in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship to be played in Islamabad next month and has sought security guarantees from Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, the Indian Volleyball Federation has formally contacted the Pakistan Volleyball Federation and requested government security clearance so that the Indian team can visit Pakistan and obtain visas from the Indian government.

Chaud Muhammad Yaqoob said that the Indian team has expressed deep interest in visiting Pakistan and has also contacted the relevant government agencies in this regard. If the Indian team participates in the championship, it will significantly increase the importance of the tournament and the interest of the fans.

The KAWA International Volleyball Championship will be held in Islamabad from July 22 to 29, in which teams from ten countries will participate. These include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and host Pakistan.