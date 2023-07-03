According to rumours, Katrina Kaif has walked away from Farhan Akhtar’s forthcoming road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa.

Although the news has not yet received official confirmation, reports indicate that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif decided not to participate in the movie.

Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma are being discussed by the producers as possible replacements right now.

Fans were overjoyed to see another fun-filled road trip film after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when Jee Le Zaraa was revealed with Kartrina, Priyanka, and Alia Bhatt playing the leads.

The Rock On actor has temporarily delayed the movie, according to the most recent sources.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra requested Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024 because she couldn’t commit to the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments.

Alia Bhatt had already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, though Farhan was okay with it. She was unable to set a date for next year because of how exhausting the two projects would be.

Reports claims that Farhan opted to postpone the movie till everything was in order.

After his box office smash Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar returns to the director’s chair with Jee Le Zaraa.