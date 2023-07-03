Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the next three matches of the Ashes series due to unfitness.

Todd Murphy is likely to be included in the Australian XI for the third Test against England. The third Test will be played in Leeds from July 6.

Captain Pat Cummins has said that Nathan Lyon suffered a shin injury during the second Test and batted in the second innings with a severe shin injury.

It should be noted that Nathan Lyon is the first bowler in the world to play 100 consecutive Test matches.