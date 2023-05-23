KATCHA MORO: On Tuesday, the Punjab police asserted that they had taken control of Katcha Moro as part of a campaign against desperate robbers and terrorists in the Katcha regions of Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Two new police pickets have been placed at the hideouts of fugitive criminals in Katcha Moro, according to a police spokesman. He also noted that at least 75 territories have been freed from the grip of anti-state groups so far, and that more progress is being made.

The official added that 31 people had been taken into custody, 13 more thieves had turned themselves in, and at least seven had been slain. Nine kidnapped victims were freed by police, and they also collected a sizable amount of weapons and ammunition from criminals’ lairs.