ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has rejected the news of a public holiday on May 25 on Martyrs Day.

In her statement, Maryam Aurangzeb said that there will be no public holiday on May 25 on Martyrs Day.

He said that the notification of the May 25 holiday circulating on social media is fake.

Earlier, wrong news was spread on social media that the federal government has declared a public holiday on Martyrs’ Day.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation announced to keep schools closed on May 25

It should be noted that it has been decided to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan under which ‘Pakistan Martyrs Day’ will be celebrated on May 25.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to remember the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and also to send a message to the nation that respecting the martyrs, their families and memorials is the pride of every Pakistani.

On this day, recitation of the Quran and prayers will be organized for the reward of the martyrs across the country, while the Pakistan Army, police, and other law enforcement agencies will salute the martyrs’ memorial. Apart from this, celebrations will be held at GHQ, Air and Naval Headquarters, and many other martyrs’ memorials while provincial capitals, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also commemorate martyrs.

