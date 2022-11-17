Wednesday’s award night saw a spectacular appearance by Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone and actor Kartik Aaryan, as the two posed for images that quickly went viral online.

Kartik greeted Deepika with a welcoming smile as she arrived at the location wearing a white tulle skirt and a monochrome top. They later posed for photos together.

Everyone is in awe of the sizzling chemistry between Kartik and Deepika as the photo spreads like wildfire online.

Fans have also conjectured that Kartik Aaryan and Deepika will face off in the major role of Aashiqui 3.The impending third sequel to the Aashiqui film series will not feature Deepika, though the franchise’s creators have not formally acknowledged this.Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will co-star in the upcoming spy thriller Pathaan.