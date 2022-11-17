To ensure that passengers have a secure journey, Pakistan Railways has decided to install Close Circuit TV cameras on every train.The choice was made during a meeting that was presided over by Khawaja Saad Rafiq, the minister of railways, and that was held in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The decision was made to restart the Green Line passenger train starting in the following month.Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi was instructed to submit a detailed report on the issue of beginning train service from Pind Dadin Khan to Malikwal after speaking with the deputy commissioners of the relevant districts and notable figures in the region.