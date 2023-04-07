MUMBAI: An old interview tape that reappeared online has put seasoned director Karan Johar in hot water.

Karan admitted in the video that he wanted to “totally murder Anushka Sharma’s career.” The remarks, which he made in fun while speaking with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016, have angered many in the film business.

Apurva Asrani commented on the video, “I completely planned to kill Anushka Sharma’s career. In 2016, Karan Johar opened out to Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand.

Despite the fact that it was probably spoken in jest, it nevertheless makes sense in the contentious insider-outsider debate.

The director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers,” in response to the criticism. Bollywood’s decline can be attributed to some individuals’ shady “backroom” politics against skilled foreigners.

The statement made by Karan in the video is, “I wanted to completely ruin Anushka Sharma’s career.” As a result of my reaction when Aditya Chopra first showed me her picture: “No, no, mad or what, you’re signing her, you’re crazy!” Anushka Sharma, you’re exempt from needing to sign this. At the time, I aggressively worked behind the scenes to derail Adi’s plans to select a different main actress. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was something I avoided watching as well.

Anushka Sharma, who debuted in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, hasn’t responded to Karan’s words yet. The video has, however, ignited a contentious discussion about insider-outsider politics in the business and the ability of powerful individuals to influence careers.