On account of Youm-e-Ali, all educational institutions in Sindh will be closed on Wednesday, April 12 (this next Friday), the Sindh government stated on Friday.

On Friday, the province government released a notification in this regard.

The notification stated that all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department must be closed on Wednesday, April 12, 2022 in observance of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramadan, 1444) as per the decision of the Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022.

On Youm-e-Ali, which is honoured on Ramadan 21st, several processions are held around the nation to remember Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom. (RA).