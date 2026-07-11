Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel is ready for any military action against Iran if necessary and will not hesitate to attack Iran if threats arise again.

According to media reports, speaking at a military ceremony, Katz said that the Israeli army is on high alert and if threats from Iran arise again, Israel will take action again to restore its air superiority and eliminate the threats. War& Conflict

The Defense Minister said that if necessary, Israel will act with even greater force than before.

It should be noted that this statement has come at a time when tensions between Iran and Israel remain high, while diplomatic contacts between the United States and Iran are also ongoing. According to analysts, such statements can further increase tensions in the region. History