KARACHI: A 60-year-old woman is said to have passed away on Tuesday in Karachi’s Mauripur neighborhood as a result of police intervention during a demonstration against the city’s hours-long load-shedding.

The woman was recognized as Meeran Bibi, Abdul Karim’s wife. She was a Hingorabad local.

Police, however, disputed that the woman’s death was a result of their abuse of the demonstrators. According to SSP City, the dead was 70 years old and passed away naturally. Negotiations for the deceased’s autopsy are currently in progress, they said.

The policeman stated that K-Electric should be charged with the old woman’s death and that the demonstrators were out on the streets because they had been without power for the previous 12 hours. He stated that “police have footage of the incident” and advised people not to believe “baseless rumors.”

Across the city, protests erupt

According to media reports, police responded to rocks thrown by protestors with tear gas and baton charges. After the two sides’ talks broke down, they also detained a number of demonstrators.

Due to the power outages, locals in Liaquatabad, Jahangirabad, Nazimabad, PIB Colony, Korangi Town, Ilyas Goth, Landhi Future More, and Korangi Allahwala Town neighborhoods went to the streets and blocked roadways, causing severe traffic throughout the city.

Similar to Mauripur Road, Hub River Road, RCD Highway, Mai Kolachi Road, and Boat Basin, these roads are congested with vehicles.