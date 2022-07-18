KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMDmost )‘s recent forecast indicates that further rain and thunderstorms will fall in the port city of Karachi throughout the day. Karachi welcomed heavy to moderate showers once more in several areas of the city on Monday afternoon.

Rain fell in places like PIB Colony, Bahadurabad, New Karachi, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Northern Bypass, Nazimabad, Rizvia Society, and other adjacent locations.

Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, and other cities in Sindh are expected to see rain and lightning today, according to the Met Office, which also predicted that different areas of Balochistan would have more showers today and tomorrow (Tuesday).

This morning, the depression that had been over the northeastern Arabian Sea dissipated into a “low-pressure area,” which is now centred over the northern Arabian Sea to the southwest of Karachi.

It also predicted that the weather system would weaken much more before heading for Oman’s shore.

The Met Office issued a statement saying, “More isolated rain-wind/thundershower is anticipated in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjacent hilly areas [today],” adding that “more scattered rain-wind/thundershower is forecast in Sindh and Balochistan.”