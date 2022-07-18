The members of the ruling coalition will meet on Tuesday to talk about the circumstances that emerged following the PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-elections.

Khawaja Saad told the media that a conference of the governing parties would be scheduled for Tuesday to determine the future course of action after PTI defeated the PML-N in the latter’s stronghold.

Saad noted that despite accompanied by other leaders, the government bore the burden of Imran Khan’s wrongdoings. However, he did assert that the political war and battle within the PML-N would endure.Saad claims that the PTI’s victory has demonstrated that the state and the government did not rig the election and that Imran Khan and his allies are dishonest.

Prior to this, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also expressed regret for her party’s defeat and highlighted the significance of recognising shortcomings and taking corrective measures.

In a series of tweets, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb asserted that by holding free and fair elections, the PML-N-led coalition government has set an example for democraticprinciples “We respect the viewpoints of those who are granted the authority to make decisions by the Constitution. It should be recalled that the PML-N comprised the majority of the populace in Punjab.

According to Malik Ahmed Khan, Hamza Shahbaz emphasised the need of respecting others’ viewpoints. Hamza convened a party conference for the PML-N leadership to make critical choices about the party’s political course in Punjab in light of the current situation.

He claimed that he accepts PTI’s victory and that the party fervently shares the views of the common public.