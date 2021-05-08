KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has Saturday forecast stormy winds fraught with dust in the port city with an immediate change in weather, Shortly a spell of gusty winds bristling with dust is awaited in Karachi with chances of drizzle in the northern parts of the city as well, said the Met department forecast.

It said the westerly winds turning to Karachi have caused the weather change with a recorded 39- to 49 Km/h wind gust presently. Separately from the port city, the largest COVID-19 vaccination center of Pakistan has been established in the Expo Centre with having a capacity to inoculate 30,000 on a daily basis.

The Sindh government has established a mega vaccination centre at Karachi’s Expo Centre in order to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process.

