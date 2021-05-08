ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place on May 12 (Wednesday) evening to sight the moon of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Saturday.

Chairman of the committee Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the moon sighting session after Maghrib prayers in Islamabad.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would meet in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, while the district bodies will meet at their respective headquarters on the day.

The committee will announce whether the moon of 1st Shawwal sighted or not on Ramazan 29. Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 i.e. 29th of Ramadan (Wednesday).

The Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawwal) will most likely to fall on Friday. The new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on 12 May, 2021 (Wednesday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of Wednesday 12 May i.e. 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH, the met office said.