Nandita Das, an Indian actress and filmmaker, has unveiled the trailer for her new movie “Zwigato,” in which popular comic Kapil Sharma plays the major role.

Speaking at the premiere of the movie’s trailer, Kapil Sharma claimed Nandita Das had told him that even if Shah Rukh Khan had expressed interest in the project, she would have preferred the well-known comic because the movie needed a familiar face.

The story of a food delivery boy is told in Zwigato. According to Kapil, when he arrived in Mumbai, he was looking for work in the entertainment industry as well as with a foreign beverage firm. Trucks used to carry the company’s beverages, and there was no mobile application back then. “I sensed that my story was somewhat similar to this film’s plot when Nandita Das gave it to me,” he continued.

Nandita responded, “Even if the global icon Shah Rukh Khan had agreed to the film, I would not take him and cast you since you have a typical appearance that is befitting anyplace in the public. Kapil claimed he was intrigued as to why the director chose him for this character.