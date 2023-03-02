ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday launched Pakistan’s first data protection service, putting individuals in command of their personal information, in a significant development to further secure the privacy of people’ data, the body said.

Citizens will be able to provide their consent before the CNIC is verified thanks to the state-of-the-art “Ijazat Aap Ki” service, which will guarantee that their sensitive data is always safe and secure.

It has made an unprecedented step by granting citizens genuine and effective ownership and limiting unauthorised access, according to a statement from Nadra.

While introducing the service, Tariq Malik, the chairman of Nadra, stated that consent management was a digital method in accordance with his aim to safeguard data security and defend citizen privacy.

Citizens are now empowered to manage access and guard against abuse or unauthorised use since “your data is your personal property, just like your physical stuff,” he stated.

The Nadra head stated that before using a citizen’s personal information, service providers, including banks, must obtain that citizen’s passcode.

Malik emphasised the necessity for people to secure their personal information and asked them to take all reasonable efforts to avoid fraud and identity theft.

How it will work

Beginning on March 2, every verification transaction will call for a 6-digit passcode that will be sent to the citizen’s registered mobile number to obtain their permission to proceed with data sharing.

The citizen’s willingness to have his or her ID number verified by Nadra shall be presumed when the pin number is given for authentication.

When a citizen registers for an ID card, Nadra obtains their mobile numbers. Also, the administration has started an SMS service that lets residents register their mobile numbers.

To register their mobile number with Nadra, they can SMS a short code with their 13-digit ID card number. If the enrollment is successful, Nadra will reply by sending the sender a confirmation message.