New Zealand’s legendary batsman and former captain Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket.

According to the details, Kane Williamson has decided to retire with immediate effect, which not only ends his successful 16-year international career, but he will also miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing series against England.

The 35-year-old Williamson is currently in the Kiwi squad for the ongoing three-Test series against England.

Williamson said in his statement that he had been considering this decision for a long time, but in recent days he felt that now was the right time to say goodbye to international cricket.

He said that he always considered representing New Zealand an honor and took to the field with his full potential in every match.

Kane Williamson retired as the most successful batsman in New Zealand’s Test history.

He scored 9515 runs in 110 Test matches, while scoring 7256 in ODIs and 2575 in T20Is.

The biggest achievement of his career was leading New Zealand to its first World Test Championship title in 2021.

As captain, Williamson also led the team to the finals and semi-finals of several global competitions.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walters described him not only as a great player but also as an exemplary leader and a great ambassador for cricket, saying that his services and impact will remain a part of New Zealand cricket for a long time.