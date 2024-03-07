Islamabad: President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Malik Shehzad as the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

According to the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan as a Supreme Court judge.

The spokesperson said that the President has also approved the appointment of Justice Hashim Khan Kakar as Acting Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, while the appointment of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court has also been approved.