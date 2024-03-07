The Peshawar High Court has extended the order to prohibit the elected members of the assembly from taking oath on certain seats till March 13.

A 5-member larger bench headed by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of Peshawar High Court heard the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council regarding specific seats.

In addition to Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Atiq Shah, the larger bench also includes Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Arshad Ali.

On the hearing of the case, the petitioner’s lawyers, the Additional Attorney General and the lawyers of other parties appeared in the court. During the hearing, the court said that the Attorney General should appear in person. Yes, he is busy in the Supreme Court today.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that we had summoned the Attorney General, on which the Additional Attorney General said that time is also needed for the preparation of the case.

Qazi Anwar Advocate said that the new Advocate General will be appointed today, the new Advocate General will then appear in this case, in which the question is about the stay order.

He further said that the presidential election is being held on March 9, while Babar Awan said that the presidential election is being held and the party with 93 seats was not given reserved seats, which has one member of the assembly in the province, they got 2 reserved seats. Yes, the Election Commission has gifted these parties with specific seats.

The Peshawar High Court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 13 and said that the Attorney General should appear at the next hearing.