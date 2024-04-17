Jamiat Ulema Islam has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against its own female assembly member.

In the petition filed by JUI in the Supreme Court, it was stated that the name of Sadaf Ehsan was not in the list submitted by the party, the party was named Sadaf Yasmin but she did not show interest.

It is stated in the petition that Sadaf Ehsan got the seat held by Sadaf Yasmin through the alleged connivance of some party elements.

In the JUI application, it has been said that when the Election Commission started an inquiry, Sadaf Ehsan approached the High Court. If not, it should be declared null and void.