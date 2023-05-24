Asad Umar, the general secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a former finance minister, was ordered to be released on Wednesday by the Islamabad High Court.

Hearing on a plea for protective bail submitted by Umar was conducted by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. Babar Awan, an attorney, appeared before the Islamabad High Court.

Asad Umar was unlawfully detained by the MPO, according to Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court, who also ordered his immediate release.

Asad Umar, the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, was ordered by the court to file an affidavit and to delete his tweets. The court added that he should give up his political career if he violated the affidavit.