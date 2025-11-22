Security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation in Bannu, killing 8 terrorists of the Indian proxy Fitnat-ul-Kharij.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on November 21, based on intelligence information, security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Bannu district on the information about the presence of terrorists of the Indian proxy Fitnat-ul-Kharij.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said that during the operation, the forces effectively targeted the hideouts of the terrorists. After a fierce exchange of fire, 8 terrorists of the Indian-backed Fitnat-ul-Kharij were killed.

The statement said that weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists. The terrorists were involved in several attacks and target killings on security forces, law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians.

The statement said that the operation is a clear evidence of strong cooperation between security forces and law enforcement agencies and a rapid campaign of intelligence-based operations. The aim of these coordinated security measures is to disrupt the Khawarij network, restrict their movement and eliminate their facilitators.

According to the ISPR, the operations carried out to establish peace in the region are yielding significant results, while efforts will continue for further successes. Clearance and sanitization operations are also underway in the area, so that no Indian-sponsored terrorist gets a chance to escape or regroup.

Under the vision of ‘Determination of Stability’, which was issued by the Federal Apex Committee after the approval of the National Action Plan, the decisive counter-terrorism campaign of the security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full speed, and will continue until the complete elimination of foreign-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists of Fitnat-ul-Khawarij in Bannu district and said that under the vision of determination and stability, the security forces are achieving great successes against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation stands with the Pakistani forces in this war against terrorism, and is determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.