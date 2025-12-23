Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Tuesday, 23rd December 2025, inaugurated a project for the construction of eyecare facility in Tehsil Havelian, District Abbottabad. The project was implemented by Lok Sudhar Association, a non-governmental organization working to improve the essential eyecare services for underserved communities in Havelian. The Government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, had provided financial assistance of 51,407 USD which was allocated in 2024 for the construction for eyecare facility and provision of advanced ophthalmology equipment used in the diagnosis of different ophthalmic diseases and cataract surgeries. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Japanese Embassy officials, NGO board members and local community representatives.

Lok Sudhar Association, with more than twenty five years of experience in community uplift and social sector initiatives, has worked collaboratively with various donors to deliver impactful projects. This project funded by the Government of Japan, improved the quality of eyecare service in Havelian, especially enabled to access cataract surgery for the first time in this region.

This initiative responds to the pressing medical needs of over 350,000 people in Tehsil

Havelian and adjoining areas. After the completion of the project, almost 30,000 patients have undergone treatment and 1,260 cataract surgeries were operated in this facility in one year. This facility significantly reduces the financial and physical burden on elderly and vulnerable patients who often faced delays in receiving timely medical care.

Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, while speaking at the ceremony, congratulated Lok Sudhar Association on the successful completion of the project. Ambassador Akamatsu emphasized that provision of affordable health facility is the one of the top priorities in Japan’s assistance policy toward Pakistan. Ambassador Akamatsu also highlighted that the access to quality treatment is the basic prerequisite for any nation to achieve social prosperity. Ambassador Akamatsu stressed that Government of Japan would continue to support the people of Pakistan, to improve their living standards and represented his sincere wish that this project would certainly strengthen the longstanding friendship between the people of Japan and Pakistan.