The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Japan has risen to 30.

According to foreign media, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, confirmed 30 deaths as a result of the earthquake on the first day of the new year and expressed fear of further increase.

The Japanese prime minister said that the destruction caused by the earthquake in the coastal region of central Japan could be large-scale and there could be more casualties.

The Japanese prime minister said that large-scale destruction can be confirmed by the earthquake, which destroyed buildings and caught fire in many buildings. The number of deaths in this earthquake is countless. Time is a challenge.

On the other hand, the rescue officials say that due to the damage to the roads due to the earthquake, there is a problem in the relief operations, there are difficulties in accessing due to the damaged roads to check the complete destruction of the earthquake.

According to foreign media, a tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake that occurred in Japan yesterday, which has now been withdrawn, but the earthquake destroyed nearly 1,000 houses in the coastal area of Insuzu, the mayor of Insuzu said. The situation in the area has been described as very scary.

Apart from this, infrastructure has been severely damaged in various areas affected by the earthquake and more than 30,000 citizens are without electricity.

It should be noted that the magnitude of the 7.6 earthquake that occurred in Japan yesterday was recorded after which a tsunami warning was also issued.