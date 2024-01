ISLAMABAD: Ogra has increased the price of LPG as a New Year’s gift to the public.

Ogra has increased the price of LPG by Rs 56 paisa, after which the domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg has become expensive by Rs 18.52 and its new price has been fixed at Rs 3 thousand 25.

Ogra fixed the price of LPG at Rs 256 42 paise per kg, which notification has also been issued, the prices will be applicable from January.