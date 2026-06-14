Jamaat-e-Islami has offered to mediate between the government and the Public Action Committee in Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Jamaat-e-Islami is ready to play the role of mediator in Azad Kashmir, establishing a government writ through violence is not a solution to the problem. I will contact the government and the leadership of Azad Kashmir so that a solution can be found to the problem.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Kashmir belongs to Pakistan and Pakistan belongs to Kashmir, a few people have taken 250 million people hostage, the youth of Azad Kashmir should understand the situation, solve the problem through talks. Jamaat-e-Islami is in touch with the leadership of Azad Kashmir and is talking to the rest of the people so that a solution can be found to the problem, we will do whatever we can for the benefit of the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

Talking about the budget, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the budget is just a game of moving figures here and there, petroleum levy has been made the biggest source of income, it should be abolished immediately. The judges of the Supreme Court should say that we should reduce our privileges, the people are ready to sacrifice what is essential for our defense, the privileges that the army has received unnecessarily should be abolished.

He said that there is no difference between the PDM parties, they are only fighting to gain interests, they themselves say that there is pressure from the IMF, they are told that we are in the clutches of the IMF. The prices of electricity, petrol and gas have a direct impact on the people, tell them what measures were proposed in the budget to reduce capacity payments, this government is a masterpiece of incompetence. There is corruption of 12, 13 hundred billion rupees annually in the FBR.

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami said that in reality, Pakistan has always been ruled by the same class. The same class has been ruling Pakistan for 79 years. Pakistan has incurred a debt of 85,000 billion rupees. More than 800 billion rupees will be spent on paying the interest on the loans. All this money will be paid by those who belong to the poor class.