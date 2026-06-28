Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the situation in Azad Kashmir. Both leaders stressed on resolving the issue of Azad Kashmir through dialogue instead of force.

According to Express News, Hafiz Naeem reached his residence to meet him. His delegation included Deputy Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Khan and Information Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Turabi. After the meeting, both leaders jointly spoke to the media.

The whole country is worried about what is happening in Kashmir, Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that what is happening in Kashmir has worried the whole country, Kashmir is a sensitive issue, we have sacrificed for Kashmir for 80 years and have also raised the issue in the United Nations, at present there is bloodshed in Kashmir and there is also a sit-in, in this situation, if there is any talk other than negotiations, it will increase the problems.

He said that the demands of the Joint Action Committee should be resolved within the limits of the constitution, when the Joint Action Committee stopped its long march, it created hope, we told the Joint Action Committee that we can talk while staying within the constitution, we are waiting for a response from the government.

He said that Azad Kashmir is the base camp of the Kashmir Freedom Movement. We ask the government to come forward. We ask the government to avoid any action that could lead to bloodshed. We also ask the Joint Action Committee to avoid such steps that could lead to bloodshed. If someone has a grudge against an individual, it is the sin of one person. Today, India is very happy and it is our misfortune. What is done is done. Now we should move forward in a positive direction. We ask all stakeholders to consider it a blessing. There are still people who can give peace a chance.

We should not go towards solving problems based on force alone, Fazlur Rehman

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s speech is the voice of all of us. Mashal Malik was the first to contact me. His daughter has not seen her father since she was ten years old. Mashal Malik says that her husband is in Indian jails and has been sentenced to death. If these conditions reach Yasin Malik, what will happen to him? Hurriyat Conference has run every movement under the flag of Pakistan, we should move forward with reason and knowledge instead of emotions.

He said that a delegation had come with a letter and offered mediation. I said that the long march should be postponed, on which they postponed the long march and did not take any further steps. Now we are waiting for a response from both sides.

He said that the entire leadership of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is worried about this situation. The government says that their demands were accepted and agreements were made, then the government also declared them null and void. We should not go towards solving problems only on the basis of force.

Sarfaraz Bugti also met Fazlur Rehman

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti also reached his residence to meet the JUI chief and discussed the political situation and the law and order situation in Balochistan.