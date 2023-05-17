Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen blamed Imran Khan, party leaders, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the attack on the Jinnah House on Wednesday.

The former PTI leader went to Jinnah House and addressed to the media there, denouncing the assault. He said that he had the opportunity to visit the Jinnah House today, and he had been really upset by what he had seen. He regretted that such an occurrence had occurred 75 years after Jinnah Sahib [Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah] had lived in the Corps Commander House.

What had been done to Jinnah House, according to him, was unimaginable. With PTI flags, all of the violators arrived here. All of them were PTI employees. “May Allah lead mankind and shower upon them understanding and insight. Such behaviour should not recur in Pakistani history, and there is no justification for it.

He expressed the hope that those responsible for this attack’s planning will face punishment.

Mr. Tareen continued, “I gave PTI 10 years of my life during the time I worked for PTI. We aimed to establish a fresh illustration of a fresh nation. No previous PTI rally had seen violence of this magnitude. I was friends with Khan Sahib and we shared political views.

Due to personal issues, my friendship with Imran Khan ended two years ago. He claimed that Pakistan was the reason for which he struggled in the PTI.

He praised the military for manning the borders and protecting the nation.